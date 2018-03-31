The staff at J.W. Wiseman Elementary School has been looking at ways to help children become more interested in reading and in turn improving their skills in that area.
Latest News
News
Relay For Life will soon be kicking into gear in communities all over the area to help celebrate cancer survivors, and raise money in honor of those who lost their fight against the dreaded disease.
The Portland City Council had on its Monday work-study agenda to consider hiring a city administrator at some point in the future.
After Nicholas Townsend's tragic death from being hit by a drunk driver, his mother, Tanya Read, initially did not want any memorials for her son.
Obituaries
A life-long dream came true for Portland High School senior Thomas Latimer after signing with Cumberland University last week.
Former PHS basketball star Corey Brewer signed Saturday with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brewer just finished his 11th NBA season after he was a first round pick (7th overall) by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2007 draft.
Twenty years ago, the Portland High School volleyball team reached the TSSAA Class 2-A state tournament for the first time.
Opinion
The other night, after spending an entire week trying to get our new house unpacked and spending an entire day trying to sell our old junk at a yard sale, I happened to look at my phone and realize the date. I asked my husband “Did you realize tomorrow is our anniversary?” and we both sort o…
